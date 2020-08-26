Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.66

Shares of Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and traded as high as $9.22. Andrew Peller shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 13,685 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $331.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.94.

About Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

