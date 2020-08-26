AorTech International (LON:AOR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $97.47

AorTech International plc (LON:AOR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and traded as high as $112.00. AorTech International shares last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 64,308 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of AorTech International in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 million and a PE ratio of -29.05.

About AorTech International (LON:AOR)

AorTech International plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the commercialization of its biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical devices in the United Kingdom. The company offers Elast-Eon, a bio stable polyurethane material used in long term implantation; and Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone, a family of biomedical polymers for applications in cardiac pacing leads, orthopedics, and spinal discs, as well as in other applications where the device requires a high level of mechanical performance.

