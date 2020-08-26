Apache (NYSE:APA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apache in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra upped their target price on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. 4,369,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,771,021. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,834,035,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apache by 3,551.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,003,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,490,509,000 after buying an additional 28,209,565 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,349,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apache by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,144,913,000 after buying an additional 10,592,806 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 658.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,427,314 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,991,000 after buying an additional 6,447,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

