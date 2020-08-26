Aphria (TSE:APHA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.99 and last traded at C$6.00. Approximately 872,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,375,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aphria from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.91.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

