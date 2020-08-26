AppCoins Price Reaches $0.0580 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One AppCoins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, BiteBTC and Binance. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $327,866.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00134003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.44 or 0.01675862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00194819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00151795 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,285,552 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDEX, Huobi, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

