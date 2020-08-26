Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $600.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $515.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.66.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $499.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,152.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a one year low of $203.32 and a one year high of $515.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.26.

Shares of Apple are going to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Analysts predict that Apple will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.