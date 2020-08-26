Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,408 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,938 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 100.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.