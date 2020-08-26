Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,017 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,901 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393,901 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. 131,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,578,364. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

