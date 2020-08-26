Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Sells $317,083.38 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $317,083.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,006.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). Equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.