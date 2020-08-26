Aptus Behavioral Momentum ETF (BATS:BEMO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Aptus Behavioral Momentum ETF (BATS:BEMO) shares rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $35.05. Approximately 8,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptus Behavioral Momentum ETF stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aptus Behavioral Momentum ETF (BATS:BEMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 298,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,000. Aptus Behavioral Momentum ETF comprises about 6.0% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

