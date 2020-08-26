Aqua Metals (AQMS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) recently:

8/25/2020 – Aqua Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2020 – Aqua Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Aqua Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2020 – Aqua Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Aqua Metals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2020 – Aqua Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company's AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. "

8/5/2020 – Aqua Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Aqua Metals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Aqua Metals Inc has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $70,661.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,571.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 169,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $195,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,154.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,420 shares of company stock worth $49,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97,722 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

