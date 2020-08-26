Ardor Price Reaches $0.0852 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0852 or 0.00000742 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Stocks.Exchange. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $85.13 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007841 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00036629 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, LiteBit.eu, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

