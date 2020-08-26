ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,077 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.49% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $23,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.68. 102,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,906. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $112.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.