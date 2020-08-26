ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

VXF traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.33. The stock had a trading volume of 205,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,256. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $133.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

