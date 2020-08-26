ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 183,534 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,534 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $64,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,033 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,182,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,096,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,361,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.