ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 33,931 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,931 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.60. 7,441,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,008,147. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of -273.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

