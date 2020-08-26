ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 50,493 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $22,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.86. 3,139,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,000,885. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

