ARGI Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,481 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. 2,448,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

