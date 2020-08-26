Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 35,500 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 million and a P/E ratio of -16.07.

About Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

