Arion (ARION) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Arion has a market cap of $27,897.72 and $14.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arion has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00132347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.06 or 0.01664519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00195028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00150741 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,870,895 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.