Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Arista Networks worth $18,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 57.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Nomura raised their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.12.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,338,213 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANET traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $219.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.51 and a 200-day moving average of $214.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.59. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

