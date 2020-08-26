Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AWI. Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Shares of AWI opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.13. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

