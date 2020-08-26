Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €7.16 ($8.42).

Shares of AT1 opened at €4.87 ($5.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.51. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

