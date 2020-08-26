Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €6.50 by Baader Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €6.50 ($7.65) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €7.16 ($8.42).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €4.87 ($5.73) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of €5.12 and a 200-day moving average of €5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.