Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €6.52 by Jefferies Financial Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €6.52 ($7.67) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AT1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €6.10 ($7.18) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €7.16 ($8.42).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

AT1 opened at €4.87 ($5.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.70. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.