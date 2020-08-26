Arqma (ARQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $838,431.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market cap of $168,831.60 and approximately $838,431.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,467.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.82 or 0.03381905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.68 or 0.02412729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00509548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00777992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00666459 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 12,208,794 coins and its circulating supply is 6,164,250 coins.

The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

