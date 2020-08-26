Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) PT Raised to $6.50 at Citigroup

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised Asante Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of PUMP opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Mark Stephen Berg acquired 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,994.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 633.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 1,076.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter.

