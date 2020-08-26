Asian Fintech Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Fintech token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00132058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.86 or 0.01663136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00194808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00150688 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

