Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.81

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and traded as high as $8.65. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 78,177 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 818,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $603,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

