Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $1.07. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.71.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.87. 320,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average is $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

