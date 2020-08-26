Assure (CVE:IOM) Shares Gap Up to $1.03

Assure Holdings Corp (CVE:IOM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.15. Assure shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 3,900 shares.

The company has a market cap of $39.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67.

Assure Company Profile (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, delivers technical and professional surgical support services in connection with inter operative neuro-monitoring procedures. It provides risk mitigation services to make underlying surgeries safer. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

