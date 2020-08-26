Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.02% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 631,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,572. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $58,116.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,116 shares of company stock valued at $253,274 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

