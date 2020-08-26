ATC Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $174.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00508526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002726 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,306,903 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

