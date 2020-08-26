ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) were up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 1,503,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 365,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

ATIF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.