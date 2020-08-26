Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Increased to C$12.91 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target upped by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$12.77 to C$12.91 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of TSE:AI traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.95. 25,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.98, a quick ratio of 104.41 and a current ratio of 104.44. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of C$6.72 and a twelve month high of C$14.87.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

