AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,544,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,294,307 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of AT&T worth $439,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. 498,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,141,092. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

