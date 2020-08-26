AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.24. AU Optronics shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 139,841 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AU Optronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AU Optronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

AU Optronics Company Profile (NYSE:AUO)

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

