Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.54.

ADSK opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.14. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $254.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

