Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $265.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.54.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 184.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.14. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $254.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

