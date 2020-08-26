Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Coverage Initiated at 86 Research

Research analysts at 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. 86 Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 44.95% from the stock’s current price.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of Autohome stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.37. 4,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,783. Autohome has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $100.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Autohome in the second quarter worth $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Autohome by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

