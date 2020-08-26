Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Avaya worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avaya by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Avaya by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 37,635 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Avaya by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $4,983,000.

AVYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

AVYA opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.88. Avaya Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

