Aventus Price Tops $0.24 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Aventus token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $27,301.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aventus Profile

Aventus is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

