Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Avista alerts:

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after acquiring an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Avista by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avista by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avista by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.