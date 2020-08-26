Axe (AXE) Price Tops $0.17

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Axe has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. Axe has a total market cap of $916,579.77 and $2.82 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000706 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

