Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAXN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.96 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,340 shares of company stock valued at $212,549. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

