AXT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,240 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,075% compared to the typical volume of 57 call options.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,056 shares in the company, valued at $709,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get AXT alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 34.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a PE ratio of -84.56 and a beta of 1.98.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.