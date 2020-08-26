B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE:BMRG) Trading Up 0.2%

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE:BMRG) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 62,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 256,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000.

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:BMRG)

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

