Bank of America Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $85.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $73.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of FSLR opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96. First Solar has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,711.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,522. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,375 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 96,578 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,885 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

