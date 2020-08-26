Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.24.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $218.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.20 and its 200-day moving average is $175.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $875,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $57,000. AXA increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.