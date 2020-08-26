Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 63.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $61.65. 1,245,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,486. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $79.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.